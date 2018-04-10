Live at the Apollo star in Spalding

The Funhouse Comedy Club is back at Spalding’s South Holland Centre on Friday, April 13, for another great night of laughter.

Headlining is Canadian born Tanyalee Davis who has appeared on Live At The Apollo and The John Bishop Show.

She has also worked on the Austin Powers 3: Goldmember movie teaser and appeared in the film For the Love of Money.

Standing three feet, six inches small, she is known as ‘the little lady with a lot of BIG laughs’, recounting tales of her views on people and how they see her. She has a persistence that makes it impossible not to laugh.

Support comes from comedian and radio presenter Steve N Allen and English Comedian of the Year 2016, the impressive Josh Pugh. Compere is Scott Bennett.

Tickets are £10 in advance or £12.50 on the door.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the laughter starts at 8.30pm. Age guidance 14+. Under 18s to be accompanied by an adult.

SEE ALSO:

Bursting with colour at Spring Flower and Garden Show in Spalding

Variety is music to the ears