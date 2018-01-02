Learn some ‘New Tricks’ this year

Have your say

The popular ‘New Tricks’ music sessions kick off again at Spalding’s South Holland Centre from January 8.

Aimed at mature adults of ‘50ish plus’ the sessions are for all from absolute beginners to seasoned musicians, ex-players or singers.

People are invited to bring along their own instrument (or voice) and will get the chance to explore Scottish and English folk, as well as some Early Music.

Sessions run from 10.30am until 12.30pm every Monday throughout the month from January 8 at the centre and the first session is free of charge.

After that, sessions cost £7 per week.

The organisers are SoundLINCS - an older adults’ music service across Lincolnshire, supported by funding from Arts Council England and the Postcode Community Trust.

SoundLINCS says that from previous sessions they have found people who may have once played an instrument have recaptured their love of playing.

Others have found the sessions help them to step outside of their comfort zones and perform publicly with others for the first time.

More info can be found at www.soundlincs.org

