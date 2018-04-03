Learn more about our feathered friends at Frampton Marsh this holiday

Have your say

If you’re looking for a way to enjoy the great outdoors and entertain the kids this Easter, RSPB Frampton Marsh has a host activities to enjoy.

The reserve, situated off the A16, is around 30 minutes drive from Spalding.

On Tuesday, April 10, is a Birds for Kids course, teaching youngsters about our feathered friends.

Budding Chris Packhams and Michaela Strachans will learn how to tell which bird is which, before putting theory into practice with a walk on the reserve.

The sessions are at 11am and 2pm and cost £2.50 per child, with advance booking necessary.

And the reserve is running an Easter egg hunt every day until April 15 (9.30am-4pm, with the last entry at 3pm).

The hunt is suitable for children aged five to 15 and costs £2 per child with accompanying adults free.

Pick up an entry sheet from the visitor centre and follow the tricky trail to unscramble the puzzle.

If you get the answers right you can return to the centre for a chocolately reward!

To book onto the Birds for Kids course contact 01205 724678 or email lincolnshirewashreserves@rspb.org.uk

