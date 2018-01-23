Laugh out loud at Spalding comedy night

Have your say

They say laughter is the best medicine - and what better way to brighten the dark nights than with a night of comedy?

Spalding’s regular Funhouse Comedy Club comes to the South Holland Centre on Friday, February 2, at 8.30pm with three class acts.

Headlining is comic storyteller Andrew Bird who has supported Rhod Gilbert and Lee Hurst. He’s also written for TV shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and Mock The Week.

He’ll be supported by musical comedian Duncan Oakley and Pete Teckman.

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12.50 on the night. The bar opens from 7.30pm.

Book via the centre’s Box Office on: 01775 764777.

