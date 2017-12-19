Last chance to catch Santa on his sleigh visits

Have your say

There’s still time to see Santa out on his sleigh before he starts his Christmas Eve deliveries.

He’s in Sutton Bridge with the East Elloe Lions on Thursday (December 21) from 10.30am-3.30pm outside the Nisa store in Bridge Road.

On Friday he’s outside Nisa in Long Sutton (10am-4pm) and at Tesco in Holbeach on Saturday (December 22) from 10am-4pm).

He’s also been busy visiting people with the Spalding Lions.

With the Rotary Club of South Holland his visits on Thursday include Albion Street, West Elloe Avenue and Commercial Road in Spalding.

On Friday, visits include Woolram Wygate, and on Saturday his final route in Spalding includes St Paul’s Estate, Beech Avenue and Royce Road.

