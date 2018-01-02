Join us and help raise funds for WWII memorial

A weekly column by Jan Whitbourn of Tulip Events Management

We really need you to come and get involved in the latest quiz planned at Whaplode St Catherine’s Memorial Hall on Saturday, January 13.

This is a general knowledge quiz, light hearted and fun.

We hope it will be a great evening which includes a hot two course supper and raffle. It’s £10 to which the majority of the money will go to the new WWII Memorial in Ayscoughfee.

We are trying hard to raise money for it to be erected in 2019.

For the select ‘quizzers’ in the area, please don’t forget the date. It starts at 6.30pm. Please put it in your diary now and contact me at on 07779 895388 or jan@tulip-events.co.uk to book your place.

Teams of six are needed so get your colleagues together. As usual we are looking for some raffle prizes - please bring one along if you have any from Christmas!

Another event which we are looking at now is the Pride of South Holland Awards. Don’t leave it until the week of the event and be disappointed one of your nominations is too late to enter.

Start thinking about people who you think are deserving of an award. Think about what people are doing in our community and who you think deserves an award. Nominate them.

Let’s make this year a memorable one.