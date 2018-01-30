Jazz man Anthony at Spalding’s South Holland Centre

The ‘English Gentleman of Jazz’, Anthony Strong, appears at the South Holland Centre in Spalding on Thursday evening (February 1) alongside his five-piece band.

Anthony’s easy charm, swaggering vocals and swinging piano style are said to be matched by an energy that has entertained audiences at his live shows around the world.

His repertoire is unashamedly ‘old school’- with jazz standards and classics through to early Stevie Wonder and Motown.

He will pay tribute, in song, to some of the greatest male jazz singers of all time, treating the audience to renditions of Nat King Cole’s L-O-V-E; Ray Charles’ Hallelujah; Tony Bennett’s Stepping Out; and Frank Sinatra’s They Can’t Take That Away. The line-up for the concert has Anthony on piano and vocals; Spencer Brown on bass; Dave Ohm on drums; Gavin Broom on trumpet and Duncan Eagles on sax.

The show lasts for an hour and 40 minutes and starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £15 or £14 for concessions and are available from the South Holland Centre Box Office at www.southhollandcentre.co.uk, by phone on 01775 764777 or in person.

