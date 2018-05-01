It’s Tulipfest time!

Have your say

There’ll be non-stop entertainment at Springfields Festival Gardens in Spalding this Bank Holiday weekend with Tulipfest.

The event, set up to celebrate the history of the tulip, along with a mix of entertainment and activities, is free of charge to visit.

It runs from 10am-5pm on Saturday (May 5) and 10am-4pm on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

Duo Classical Reflection, who appeared on TV talent show the The Voice, will be starring, along with host Adam Patman, Professor Paul Temple’s Punch and Judy Shows and band I am the Dice, plus the South Kesteven Morris Dancers.

Other entertainment includes Bourne to Dance, Boston Ukulele Band, Boston Jive, Diamondz DG and many more local dance and musical groups to enjoy.

There’s also face painting, make-overs, bouncy castles, a slide, Gladiator, Rodeo Roulette and Fair Rides costing from £1 to £2.50. All day wrist bands are available on the day at £5 or £8.50 - (including face painting).

Try horse riding, join in a treasure hunt, or visit the many stalls on display, featuring arts, crafts and food.

www.springfieldsfestivalgardens.org.uk/tulipfest/

ALSO IN WHAT’S ON:

REVIEW: Class war farce hits the right notes

The Settlers to perform in Pinchbeck