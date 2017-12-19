In the community with Tulip Events Management: Looking back on a busy year

A weekly column by Jan Whitbourn

This year began sadly with Chris and I finishing Tulip Radio after seven years, a wonderful community radio station, writes Jan Whitbourn.

Shortly after, the county council elections came along and Tulip volunteers helped by delivering hundreds of leaflets, newsletters and flyers within the community for several ward candidates.

Pinchbeck Carnival, a fantastic local event followed. We helped the committee manage the day and look forward to June 8-10 next year.

Following on, came the general election that many won’t forget. MP John Hayes won with a thumping majority.

I was approached to become a district councillor and everyone I spoke to thought it was a good idea so I put my name forward as a candidate in Whaplode and Holbeach St John’s Ward. I was thrilled to win and can only thank the community who voted and believed in me.

The Pride of South Holland Awards approached, seeing many local people recognised for their contributions within the community. Tulip Events have been very lucky over the last three years to bring Coronation Street stars Antony Cotton and Andy Whyment, and this year Chico from the X Factor, who presented the awards and entertained us all.

In June we saw the Armed Forces events, bringing together Armed Forces personnel and their loved ones, drawn from members of the Royal British Legion, Royal Air Force Association, the Royal Naval Association, Army Benevolent Fund and Help for Heroes.

Tulip Events were pleased to be involved with a similar commemoration as part of the Ayscoughfee 19940’s weekend in August.

Finally, December saw South Holland’s annual Christmas School Choir Competition and the Lights Switch-on for which we owe a big thank-you to all the schools who attended, sponsors and volunteers who have supported us.

Without you, we would not be able to carry on working within our community. On behalf of Tulip Events we wish you all a happy and prosperous new year.

ALSO IN OUR WHAT’S ON AND LIFESTYLE SECTION:

Last chance to catch Santa on his sleigh visits

Entries invited to South Holland Open Arts Exhibition