In the community with Tulip Events Management

A weekly column by Jan Whitbourn.

On Saturday January 13, 2018, we are holding a ‘Fun Quiz Night’ which includes a two course meal for £10 at Whaplode St. Catherine’s Memorial Hall.

All proceeds will go to Spalding WWII Memorial’, to be built in Ayscoughfee Gardens, Spalding. Go to www.spaldingwwiimemorial.org to read all about it.

It’s a Charity Quiz Evening with Supper, tables of six. Doors open at 6.30pm, meal at 7pm.

Let’s start the New Year off by raising money for this worthy cause and have some fun with five of your friends. Teams of six, one person collecting the money and handed in to Molsoms Optometrists, Hall Place, Spalding or to myself no later than Wednesday January 3, 2018, so we can get those meals ordered. Vegetarian and gluten-free option is available. Put your name and quiz name on the sealed envelope with the money inside and your contact details.

We are looking for prizes, raffle prizes, ‘fines’ and auctions for the evening. Have you got any unwanted gifts you would like to get rid of. Give me a call, let’s turn it into money so we can start building this wonderful War Memorial in Ayscoughfee to show ‘We Will Remember Them’. For more info, call Jan on 07779 895388.