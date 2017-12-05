In the community with Tulip Events Management

I would like to thank everyone for their help and support at the Christmas School Choir Competition and Christmas Lights Switch On in Spalding.

The school children and teachers worked hard. It was good to see you at St. Mary’s and St. Nicolas Church. We all enjoyed the entertainment. Thank you to John and Mary Bennett and the ladies for the kind hospitality we received.

First place went to St. John the Baptist Primary School.

Special thanks to Mark Jepp, Majestic Bingo, Paul Watkins-Grove, EMG, Graham Boor, Hughes, Terry Moore Bakkavor, Matthew Clark, Alleycatz, Coun Harry Drury, Gail Dean, Morrisons, Trevor Hyde, Darren Maddison, Polka Dot and Chairman of the district council, Coun Rodney Grocock. Without them this event would not happen, their donations and prizes for the schools are appreciated. Also thanks to Coun Anthony and Linda Casson, Coun Michael and Pauline Seymour, RNA, Terry Carter and Yvonne and Keith Crawford MBE, for assisting me on the day.

The children entertained us and kept the judges busy. They are all winners in the judges’ eyes who found the job difficult. They wanted you to know they had a great morning but a difficult job to choose the winner.

On Saturday we had the Christmas Lights Switch On, a massive THANK YOU to Ashley, Robin, John and especially Bob, for so much help and support with the stage.

Thanks to all the entertainers, talent contestants, Diamondz Dance, Niall Dignall, Aladdin cast and Andy Molsom for sponsoring the Talent Competition. It certainly made the day. It was lovely to see John Hayes arrive with Santa on his sleigh and the amazing Triumph Bikers, all dressed up with bikes decorated with fairy lights and The Marching Ambassadors marching them in.

We must say thank you to SHDC, Neil, Mike and John and the team for their support and help, and to Mark Furneaux and his team on standby as first aiders.

We cannot forget Nigel Wallis and Reinhard from Baytree for donating this year’s Christmas tree. Everyone appreciates your kind donation for the town.

Thanks to you, the community for coming and supporting these two events, entertaining and making them a success.

