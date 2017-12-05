Holbeach Town Band spread festive cheer at music cafe

Have your say

Holbeach Town Band re-opens their successful music cafe to the public this Sunday (December 10).

Held at the WI Hall in Park Road, visitors can enjoy festive music, along with a cuppa, mince pie and a piece or two of cake. It runs from 3-5pm.

They will also have the chance to meet members of the band, the Holbeach Victoria Training Band and the band’s Learner Group.

Musical Director Mel Hopkin said: “We’ll have traditional Christmas music and carols, plus a new piece called Christmas Day by Gustav Holst, who composed the The Planet suite.

“There’ll also be swing Christmas pieces and ‘Oompah’ Christmas music.

The band is going strong with 36 members and 20 across the learner groups but they are always on the look-out for new members.

If you would like to find out more about the band, you can call Mel on 07743 246448 or visit www.holbeachtownband.org.uk

