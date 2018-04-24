Help us make our station the pride of Spalding

A weekly column by Jan Whitbourn of Tulip Events Management

The Spalding Railway Station has dramatically improved in the last couple of years, especially the garden side on platform two.

This is mainly due to the Spalding Station Adoption Team who work hard in the summer and as much as they can in the winter months.

A large team of volunteers look forward to the occasional sunny Saturday and Sundays so they can get more bulbs, plants and bushes in.

We are always looking for more volunteers to join the group and have lots of ideas and work ahead. There is a need to attract new people with new ideas to help keep the standard that has been reached.

We are hoping to encourage participation from groups who have advanced knowledge on gardening and other practical skills which can include gaining educational skills.

There are benefits from joining the Adoption Team. This includes a couple of railway tickets on the East Midlands Train lines, new friends with the volunteer group and the social gatherings they have together.

The group is getting stuck in this year and want to renovate the derelict rooms in the station. We would like interested people to come and join the team, especially if you have skills which are needed to get the rooms back to working order.

The station was built in 1848. Not only is it the town’s heritage but also we would like to improve our transport links in the rural area and get it back to being the pride of Spalding town by being the entrance to Spalding by rail by travellers and tourists.

If there is anything you would like to do to help improve the rooms, give me a call (Jan on 07779 895388) or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk

Everyone is welcome and any ideas to help improve the look and the workings of this beautiful building.