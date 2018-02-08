Help give a gift for war memorial

A weekly column by Jan Whitbourn of Tulip Events Management:

On March 2, Rodney Grocock, chairman of the South Holland District Council, will mark his first year in office with a meal at the Civic Centre in Spalding.

This year, Rodney is aiding the WWII Memorial and, at the dinner, Rodney and the committee will be raising money to get the tribute in place.

The guests will include mayors, deputy mayors, chairmen and vice-chairmen from a range of councils throughout Lincolnshire.

The meal will include a raffle and I have been given the job of asking as many people as I can for raffle prizes.

Local firms have been asked to give to the cause but we hope many will gift a prize and help raise money on the night. If there is anyone in the public who would like to help, please notify me, and if you have a prize I can collect it at a proper time.

We’ll all be able to enjoy the Second World War tribute when it’s in the Peace Garden site at Ayscoughfee Gardens.

This area was chosen for the WWII Memorial in accord with Ayscoughfee Hall, the council, and Heritage England.

○ If you would like to learn about future events or you own any gifts we could use as a raffle prize/in auction, please call Jan on 07779 895388 or you can email me at jan@tulip-events.co.uk