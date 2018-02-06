Half-term family entertainment at the South Holland Centre

Have your say

There’s a chance to catch the delightful animated film Ferdinand from Saturday, February 10, at Spalding’s South Holland Centre.

Ferdinand is a big, but gentle Spanish fighting bull who is taken from his family when he is mistaken for being a dangerous beast.

The film tracks his journey of returning to his family with his misfit friends.

Screenings are shown until Thursday, February 15, and a relaxed screening is shown on Wednesday at 11am. With lower sound levels and more lights, this screening is suitable for parents with younger children, people on the autism spectrum or anyone else who would prefer to see the relaxed version.

Rounding off the week on Friday (February 16), is the enchanting live show The Dead Sea, helping to explain environmental issues and raise awareness about protecting the planet.

It follows Louise White who wants to explore the ocean but is afraid of water.

Made in partnership with Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, tickets cost £7.50 or £6.50 for under 16s and groups of 4+ people.

There is an optional workshop “Move Like A Sea Creature”, led by Louise after the show costing £1.

SEE ALSO:

Family fun this coming half-term

ALBUM REVIEW: Young voices from county make a case to be heard