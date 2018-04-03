Guitar hero Ray plays Pinchbeck

Have your say

Popular performer Ray Fenwick and his group ‘The Rest’ play at Pinchbeck Village Hall on Friday (April 6).

Ray is best known for his stints in The Spencer Davis Group and The Ian Gillan Band.

He has also toured and recorded with artists such as Bo Diddley, members of Deep Purple, Yes, Black Sabbath, Whitesnake and Rainbow.

Ray also co-wrote the theme music for the ‘70s TV programme Magpie.

Today, he still plays - and teaches guitar at schools and colleges all over Britain, including Boston College.

His current band is made up of Dave Janes, Jacob and Andy Rawlinson and Ian Tait, all local established musicians.

All profits from this event will go to the charity Macmillan Cancer Support. Tickets are £6 in advance or £8 on the door, available from John Pailing on 07853 963201 or Alan Hansard on 07531 140753.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

○ On Saturday, duo Velvet Souls play a fundraising concert at the same venue, also at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10, available from Alan, or from Maureen and Bernie Morley on 01775 769220.

