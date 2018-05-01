Get set for Moulton Chapel Tuliptime Parade

Have your say

This Sunday (May 6) is the Moulton Chapel Tuliptime Parade, which coincides with the Scarecrow Festival.

The parade sets off at 2.45pm from Woodgate Farm, headed by the float carrying the Tuliptime queen, prince and princesses.

Visitors can enjoy entertainment both before and after the parade with Holbeach Town Band, music from Retrospekt, Moulton Chapel School, Endana School of Dance, Harmony Majorettes and Spalding Folk Club.

Plus, there will be displays of classic cars, vintage tractors, floats and decorated bikes; and craft and trade stands in the community centre.

The fourth annual scarecrow festival is on from Thursday (May 3) until Bank Holiday Monday, with the winning scarecrow announced on parade day.

People are invited to decorate a bicycle and partipicate in the parade. Call 07793 782617 for more details.

