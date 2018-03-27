From Nashville to Lincolnshire

A fortnightly column by Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

We might be tempted to think that south Lincolnshire would be a relative backwater regarding visits by major musical acts – especially those from across the Atlantic. However, a couple of Sundays ago we set off for the quaint Corn Exchange Theatre at Stamford to see Nashville singer/songwriter Beth Nielsen Chapman in concert. Brought to our attention a few years ago by Radio 2 DJ Terry Wogan, Beth’s evocative song Sand and Water was instrumental in building up a sizeable fan base this side of the pond. Happily she performed this number for us on the night along with other favourites such as Happy Girl and I Find Your Love. She was supported on the night by Ruth Trimble and Rob Vincent both as band members and as individual performers. The fairly sizeable auditorium was filled to capacity as testimony to her popularity. The venue is a gem of a place admirably run independently by volunteers. Congratulations to the organisers for bringing us one of our musical heroes. ○ Folk events in the next two weeks start Thursday (March 29) with the Demon Barbers and the Breaking Tradition Dance Company presenting their Lock In Folk Fairy Tale at the Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough (7.30pm). Box office telephone 01733 207239. Peterborough Morris will also be appearing outside at 6.30pm. ○ Also on Thursday at Arts Coritani, Granary Lane, off High Street, Swineshead guitarist/songwriter Phil Hare is the guest at the Last Thursday Music Club plus floorspots (8pm). On Monday, April 2, there is the Collyweston Folk Club singaround at the Collyweston Slater, 89 Main Rd, Collyweston, Stamford (8pm). Contact Bob Bakewell on 0116 2593395 for details. ○ The Masons Folk and Acoustic Club singaround takes place on Tuesday 3, at the Mason’s Arms, South St, Bourne, (8pm). Call Dean on 01778 570115 for information. ○ Spalding Folk Club’s April guest on Wednesday 4, is folk stalwart Pete Coe (8pm) at the South Holland Centre.

Multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist Pete has been around on the UK folk scene for many years and yet still brings a high energy to his performance.

No doubt we shall witness again his spectacular, trademark singing, playing and clog dancing all at the same time. ○ Tom Lane hosts his 600 Whiskies Unplugged singaround at the Stable Bar, the George, Leadenham on Thursday, April 5 (8.15pm). James Hickman and Dan Cassidy (former guests at Spalding Folk Club) will be in concert at Crowland Abbey on Friday 6 (7.30pm). Their music – James on guitar and vocals and Dan on fiddle – is a blend of transatlantic folk music. For further details and tickets contact 03336 663366. ○ Haconby Unplugged singaround session is on Sunday 8, at the Hare and Hounds, Haconby, Bourne (8pm). ○ Boston Folk Club on Monday 9, has Canadian Chris Ronald as its guest at the Eagle, West Street, Boston (8pm). ○ Finally, join the Youth Takeover Group at the South Holland Centre, Spalding, for an hour and a half of live music from the area’s young musicians at the Acoustic Café . Entry is free and all are welcome.