Find your voice with Spalding singers

Vibrant singing group ‘A Handful of Harmonies’ kick off their new year sessions on Friday, January 12, and are welcoming new members.

The Spalding group meets at Bromley Memorial Hall in Bourne Road, Pode Hole, from 1.30-3pm each Friday.

They welcome women of any age, with any voice.

There are no auditions, just ‘a lot of fun and health benefits of singing with a group of like-minded ladies,’ say members.

Since 2012 the singers have raised an incredible £23,427 for charity, including for Marie Curie, Crowland Abbey and Sue Ryder.

And at the end of last year they were busy singing at fundraising events, care homes and to the patients at Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

Anybody wishing to attend the new sessions can contact Andrew Clingo, music director on 07545 979675 or go to the webiste www.handfulofharmonies.co.uk

Arrive a bit early to the first session to meet some of the members and a have a cup of tea or coffee before the start.

There is no need to be able to read music and no previous experience required - just plenty of enthusiasm.

Groups also meet in the Deepings, Bourne, Maxey and Langtoft.

