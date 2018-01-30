Family fun this coming half-term

Have your say

If you’re looking to entertain the family this February half-term, then you are spoilt for choice.

Following the success of its Christmas pantomime, Baytree Theatre at Weston is hosting the classic story of the Jungle Book.

Crowland Amateur Dramatic Society are performing Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. (Photo supplied).

It’s been put together by production company Hammond Feel the Magic.

The fast-paced adaptation promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as Mowgli and his friends, including Baloo and Bagheera, come face to face with the tiger Shere Khan.

It’s packed with audience participation, catchy songs and plenty of laughs.

Shows run from Saturday, February 10-18 at various times. Tickets cost £6.

Seats can be booked online at www.baytreetheatre.co.uk or by calling the box office on: 01775 680760.

On Friday, February 9, and Saturday 10, Crowland Amateur Dramatic Society performs Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at South View Primary School in Crowland.

John Munton, who is chair of the society and also plays Dame Dolly Dumpling in the panto, said: “We have got an experienced cast and are very excited about the panto this year.

“It’s written by Ben Crocker and is a fresh and new style of writing.

“There is a cast of about 40 including the chorus with a mix of modern and traditional songs.

“It’s a really good family panto.

“We class ourselves as a community group. In fact, we have mums and daughters, brothers and sisters and husbands and wives in the group.”

Performances are 7.30pm Friday and Saturday, with a matinee at 2pm on the Saturday. Tickets are £7.50 for adults and £5.50 for children and OAPs, available from Bridge Hardware in Crowland.

