Duo James and Dan bring their charm to Crowland

This Sunday (April 8) Crowland Abbey hosts another exciting concert - this time with folk duo James Hickman and Dan Cassidy.

The transatlantic duo are inspired by the traditions of America and Britain.

Hickman’s emotive, soaring vocals and driven guitar are complemented by Cassidy’s ‘ingenious and virtuosic fiddle playing’.

Add to that Hickman’s lively English wit and Cassidy’s bone dry irony and American drawl, and they are expected to take audiences on a dynamic and unforgettable transatlantic journey.

Their sound flows from the connections between American and British folk music, bursting with all the humour, heartbreak and excitement of these genres.

The duo’s successive tours have grown steadily in size and they now perform throughout the UK, enjoying concerts from the Scottish Highlands to the Isle of Wight. The concert on Sunday starts at 7.30pm.

Tikcets are £10 in advance or £12.50 on the door, available from the Bridge Hardware Shop in Crowland, the abbey itself (between 11am-3pm) or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/474696

A booking fee applies.