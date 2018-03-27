Crowning of this year’s Pinchbeck carnival queen and princesses

A weekly column by Jan Whitbourn of Tulip Events Management

An enjoyable evening was had at Pinchbeck Village Hall showing talent for the upcoming June carnival.

Pinchbeck held their contest not to be missed, the committee’s chance to crown this year’s Pinchbeck Carnival Queen and attendants.

Thanks must go to John Pailing for spending so much time organising some wonderful performers and the usual performance from The Pinchbeck Tappers.

The girls excelled themselves, before a finale from a beautiful musician who wowed the audience with talent. John did his usual poem which made us all smile and laugh, telling us to get off our mobiles.

The Carnival ‘royalty’ were chosen from a wonderful group of hopefuls, Thank you to Molly for being around and helping the girls as they waited nervously and to the judges who crowned the Queen and Princesses for the job.

Many thanks to the Pinchbeck Carnival Committee for organising the event and to Jeff Woods for compering it, plainly in agony after his procedure on his big toe, he hobbled about and made us all laugh with his quick wit.

The carnival is on June 9 and it looks like it will be the best year yet. If you would like to get involved with the carnival, please let me know. Email jan@tulip-events.co.uk or call 07779 895388.