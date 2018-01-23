Crime novelist comes to Spalding

Author Christina James will be dropping into Spalding Library in February to talk about her newest novel ‘Gentleman Jack.’

The Spalding-born crime novelist will also be discussing ‘how to create a really evil character’ in the next DI Yates thriller.

Team Leader at the library in Victoria Street, Sharman Morriss, said: “We are really excited to have a visit from Christina and have been recommending her books as one of our ‘Good Reads’ with her locally based plots and knowledge of the area.

“Christina is an engaging speaker and is eager to receive questions from her readers, so as with previous events this should be a great opportunity to meet with her.

“We will have back copies of titles available to buy on the day which you can have signed by the author.”

The writer has a lifelong fascination with crime fiction and its history. She is also a well-established non-fiction writer, under a separate name.

Tickets for the event on Saturday, February 17, cost £3 per person. It will run from 10.30am until midday.

To book, call 01522 782010 and ask for Spalding Library.

