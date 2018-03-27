Cracking entertainment at the South Holland Centre this Easter

Have your say

Spalding’s South Holland Centre has a fun-packed Easter programme to entertain all ages.

You can catch showings of hilarious animated caper Early Man (PG) until Thursday, April 5.

Also arriving at the centre this Easter will be Peter Rabbit (PG). Catch Beatrix Potter’s famous furry friends on the big screen from Friday, April 6, until Thursday, April 12.

Plus, Biff the ballet dancing dog, and star of the popular children’s book, will be twirling his way onto the Spalding stage with a live performance of Dogs Don’t Do Ballet on Wednesday, April 11, at 2pm.

This lively show is suitable for children aged 3+ and tickets are £7.50 for adults and £7 for children and groups of four and more.

Families with older children can catch Tomb Raider (12A), the action-packed story of video game heroine Lara Croft (screening in 2D and 3D from April 13-16).

And for those aged 15 plus and adults, catch the critically acclaimed movies Lady Bird (15) and I, Tonya (15).

Relaxed screenings for Early Man and Peter Rabbit (suitable for families and babies and those on the autism spectrum) are also available.

See www.southhollandcentre.co.uk for full listings.

