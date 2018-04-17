Church flower festivals set to open

Have your say

It’s nearly that time again when South Holland’s churches throw open their doors for their spring and summer flower festivals.

The calendar starts on Saturday, April 28, when festivals open at St Laurence Church in Surfleet; All Saints, Moulton; St James Church, Moulton Chapel; St Mary’s, Long Sutton; St Mary’s Sutterton and St Peter and St Paul’s, Gosberton.

At St Mary and the Holy Rood in Donington the festival opens on the evening of Friday, April 27, with a concert by the Coningsby Military Wives choir.

As well as enjoying the floral displays, visitors can also discover more about their local churches.

There will be various exhibitions on display, stalls and ‘home cooking’.

For all the details on churches taking part in this year’s event pick up a copy of South Holland Church Flower Festivals 2018 guide. It can also be accessed online via www.ctspad.org.uk/diary/2018/april/flower-festivals-2018

