Christmas Tree Festival open at Broad Street Methodist Church in Spalding

Have your say

Broad Street Methodist Church in Spalding, has opened its Christmas Tree Festival, with this year’s theme being Christmas Locations.

The church is open to visitors this Saturday (December 9) for its Christmas Fayre from 10am until 3pm, with music from Voices Unplugged and the Ukulele Orchestra of Spalding at noon.

Each tree featured in the festival reflects a place mentioned in the biblical Christmas story and links with those who might find themselves in similar locations in the modern world.

The trees have been decorated by various groups, including those who meet at Broad Street as well as circuit congregations and local schools.

Donations received from the festival will go towards the Ocean Stars Trust - a UK charity working in Sri Lanka to help empower children through education.

The church is also open for the festival on Tuesday, December 12 and 19 from 10am-noon.

This Sunday, the church service is at 10.30am.

The Ukulele Orchestra holds its concert there on December 16 at 7pm, a family nativity is on December 17 and Christmas Family Service and Candlelight Carol Service are on Christmas Eve.

SEE ALSO:

TUESDAY TALK: Tsunami of smiles in a land of sorrow

Spalding church finds time capsule from 1886