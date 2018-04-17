Celebrating the Bard as the Emerge Festival comes to Spalding

Have your say

This Saturday (April 21), Spalding will be transformed into all things Shakespearean.

From noon-9pm, three locations will host a “multi-sensory festival experience” to mark the birth and death day of the famous poet and playwright and actor.

Leicester-based musical duo Mythm, have teamed up with young people from the Priory SEN School and South Holland Centre Youth Takeover group to celebrate the Bard and his plays.

The ‘Emerge Festival’ starts in the Market Place at noon, with the pucks versus the fairies, then Sambando’s samba sounds will lead the audience to Ayscoughfee Hall and Gardens at 1pm.

There, enter into oodles of oddities at the Shakespearean Olympics with events such as the skull and spoon race and dressing up slalom. Test your skills at an Elizabethan craft workshop or try a different face with make-up artist Tallulah who will be offering ‘drag and Elizabethan’ style makeovers.

Then, it’s over to the South Holland Centre from 6.30pm, for music, a DJ, and acoustic acts, topped off by ‘Shakesqueer’ a drag and variety show.

○ Book your free ticket for the festival at www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

