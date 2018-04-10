Bursting with colour at Spring Flower and Garden Show in Spalding

Have your say

This Saturday and Sunday (April 14 and 15) Springfields in Spalding will be awash with even more colour than usual for the 109th Spring Flower and Garden Show.

Held in the Events and Conference Centre, the show is hosted by the Lincolnshire Daffodil Society, in association with Springfields Horticultural Society.

It celebrates the area’s daffodil flower and bulb growing heritage and is a mix of amateur daffodil growing competitions, flower displays, plant and flower stalls and more.

Andy Boyton, head gardener at Springfields, said he’d found it difficult to gauge what the natural growth of the daffodil would be for this year’s show, due to the unpredictable weather.

But the latest sunshine has helped bring out many of the varieties that will be on show.

There will also be school photography and painting competitions, plants, flowers and gardening furniture and sundries for sale.

On Saturday Jenny Worth, President of Lincolnshire Daffodil Society, will be awarding silver cups for winning daffodil growers.

The show is open 10am-4pm both days. Admission is £1. SHS members and under 16’s get free entry.

