Boost for Spalding World War II Memorial Fund

On Saturday, January 13, we held a ‘Fun Quiz Night’ at Whaplode St Catherine’s Memorial Hall.

The Charity Quiz Night was in aid of the ‘Spalding WWII Memorial’, to be built in Ayscoughfee Gardens, Spalding.

We started the evening off with a game, ending with Paul Redgate bringing up a pair of unwanted socks!

Well done to David Carroll’s team for being so quick, good sports and winning the game!

There were some brainy people, and the scores were very close.

Well done to you all and thank you for all the raffle prizes brought in and to all the volunteers - especially my dear friend Linda who had the task of adding up the scores!

Thank you to John, Fliss and your team for the lovely supper - always good food to look forward to. If you need a caterer call John, he is always keen to be involved.

Well done to the team ‘Free for All’ from the Spalding Guardian and Lincolnshire Free Press who won on the night and thank you Zoe for getting the teams together.

I will be looking for raffle prizes and any auction gifts you may have lying around from Christmas to run some more quizzes for the Memorial Fund.

Give me a call on 07779 895388. Looking forward to seeing you at future events to help raise money for the memorial.