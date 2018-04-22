Book of the Week with Bookmark, Spalding

The Last Hedgehog by Pam Ayres (RRP £6.99). Available from Bookmark in The Crescent with £1 off and a further 20% off with the voucher in this week’s Spalding Guardian (on sale April 19-25).

To mark and celebrate National Hedgehog Awareness Week, Pam Ayres has written a less-than-fond farewell from ‘the last hedgehog left on earth’.

This is a delightful and thought-provoking elegy to that most beloved inhabitant of the British countryside, the common hedgehog.

Pam Ayres’ spiky and wonderful creation reminds us that unless we take steps to prevent it, they will soon be far from ‘common’ indeed. Beautifully illustrated by Alice Tait, the poem sees our hero tell of all the terrible ends his family come to at our own hands - and exactly what we can still do to keep them alive, and see them thrive once more.