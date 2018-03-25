Book of the Week with Bookmark, Spalding

Letters from the Suitcase by Rosheen and Cal Finnigan. (RRP £9.99). Available from Bookmark with £2 off and a further 20% discount with the voucher in this week’s Spalding Guardian (on sale March 22 -28).

An enchanting, poignant and incredibly moving account of the five year early marriage between two lovers divided by war - and the legacy they left for their only child.

Mary and David Francis were only twenty-one and nineteen when they met in 1938. They fell in love instantly and, against the wishes of David’s parents, they lived together and married, in secret.

These letters reveal their intelligence and passion, the everyday details of their lives during the war, and Mary’s experience of bringing up a small baby alone in London.

David was to die in India, five years after their first encounter, though his letters continued to reach Mary long after the event.

This is the story of a young couple who were utterly devoted to one another, and the story of a father that Rosheen Finnigan never knew but came to love.