Book of the Week, with Bookmark, Spalding

The Secret Lives of the Amir Sisters by Nadiya Hussain (RRP £7.99). Available from Bookmark in Spalding with £2 off and a further 20% off with the voucher in this week’s Spalding Guardian (on sale Jan 25-31).

This is a heartwarming story from Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain which introduces the four Amir sisters - Fatima, Farah, Bubblee and Mae.

They are the only young Muslims in the quaint English village of Wyvernage.

On the outside, despite not quite fitting in with their neighbours, the Amirs are happy.

But on the inside, each sister is secretly struggling.

Fatima is trying to find out who she really is - and after fifteen attempts, finally pass her driving test. Farah is happy being a wife but longs to be a mother. Bubblee is determined to be an artist in London, away from family tradition, and Mae is coping with burgeoning YouTube stardom.

Yet when family tragedy strikes, it brings the Amir sisters closer together and forces them to learn more about life, love, faith and each other than they ever thought possible.