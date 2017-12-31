Book of the Week with Bookmark in Spalding

Have your say

The Almanac: A Seasonal Guide to 2018 (RRP £9.99), available at Bookmark in Spalding with 20% off with the voucher in this week’s Spalding Guardian (on sale December 28-January 3).

The Perfect Companion to the Seasons:

The Almanac revives the tradition of the rural almanac, connecting you with the months and seasons via moon-gazing, foraging, feast days, seasonal eating, meteor-spotting and gardening.

Award-winning gardener and food writer Lia Leendertz shares the tools and inspiration you need to celebrate, mark and appreciate each moment of the year.

Lia contributes regularly to the Guardian as well as the Telegraph and The Simple Things magazine.

She also runs a popular Bristol supper club, which is based on food grown in either her garden or on her allotment.

The book includes information tables, significant calendar dates, food in season, what to sow and harvest in the kitchen and flower garden and a forager’s guide.