Hop to the centre for great movies this Eastertime!

We look at what’s coming up at the South Holland Centre, Spalding, in FROM THE CENTRE

If you’ve read a bedtime story to a little one lately, the chances are you are well acquainted with a dog called Biff.

Instead of doing all of the usual doggy things, like scratching fleas or raising a leg to a lamppost, Biff prefers to listen to music and dance on his toes. Biff thinks he is a ballerina!

Biff is the star of Anna Kemp and Sara Ogilvie’s much-loved illustrated children’s storybook Dogs Don’t Do Ballet, which has now been adapted to a live show by Little Blue Monster Productions and will be twirling its way onto the Spalding stage at Easter.

Capturing all of the magic of the storybook, this colourful feel-good show, featuring music, songs, actors and handcrafted puppets, is suitable for children aged 3+ and will be performed live on the main stage at the South Holland Centre on Wednesday April 11 at 2pm. Tickets are £7.50 for adults, £7 children or £7 per person for groups of four or more.

But for those waiting for the Easter Bunny... look no further than the South Holland Centre, as we are expecting Peter Rabbit to be hopping his way onto our big screen before the kids go back to school.

The adventures of Beatrix Potter’s famous furry friends, Flopsy, Mopsy, Cottontail and Peter Rabbit, have been given the full CGI movie treatment in this fun family adventure (certificate PG) which stars Domhnall Gleeson and features the voices of James Corden and Daisy Ridley. Catch a screening if you can from Friday April 6 to Thursday April 12.

But before then, St Nicolas Players perform their latest production Old Actors Never Die – They Simply Lose the Plot from tomorrow until March 24; David Morrissey and Ben Whishaw are amongst the fine cast of National Theatre Live’s Julius Caesar screened here on March 27; Spalding Folk Club’s guest musician on April 4 is singer-songwriter Pete Coe; and an East Midlands-based band perform their lively tribute show The Commitment Brothers here on April 7.

Film titles inbetween include, Brit-com Finding Your Feet (12A) from March 26, Nick Park’s Early Man (PG) from March 28, and Oscar winning The Shape of Water (15) from March 31. Please see our website for full listings.