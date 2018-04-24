An evening of great musicianship expected

Have your say

Martin Browne, of Spalding Folk Club, takes his fortnightly look at the area’s folk scene:

Spalding Folk Club’s guests on Wednesday, May 2, at the South Holland Centre are Norwich-based trio Alden, Patterson and Dashwood (8pm).

They formed in late 2015 – Christina Alden, vocals and guitar; Alex Patterson, fiddle and vocals; Noel Dashwood, dobro and vocals - and have steadily been building up a following and comprehensive gig list ever since.

Their set list comprises mainly self-penned original material which takes its influence from the folk tradition from both sides of the Atlantic.

Expect an evening of great musicianship interleaved with rich vocal harmonies.

○ On Thursday, April 26, former Last Night’s Fun members Chris Sherburn (concertina) and Denny Bartley (guitar) are back together again and join with Emily Sanders (fiddle and vocals) in concert at the Barn at Baston, Main Street, Baston (8pm).

As usual these concerts are frequently sold-out so it is advisable to contact Alan and Maggie on 01778 560497 to check for ticket availability.

○ Jon Boden and the newly expanded Remnant Kings appear at the Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough on Sunday, April 29, (7.30pm). Box office telephone 01733 207239.

○ Other folk events in the area in the coming fortnight include (Thursday, April 26,) Lawrence’s acoustic-only singaround at the Red Lion, 48 King Street, West Deeping - for details ring 01733 253347.

○ Also on the same night Miracle Cure are the guests at Arts Coritani’s Last Thursday Acoustic Music Club, Granary Lane, off High Street, Swineshead (8pm). Ring 01205 821492 for further information.

○ On Friday, April 27, the Beltonas with caller Sue Gray host another No Frills Ceilidh at St Marys Church Hall, Rose Lane, Pinchbeck. There will also be a demonstration of Appalachian clog dancing with Slapdash (7.45 to 10.30pm). Tea, coffee and home-made cakes are available and bring your own other refreshments.

○ The Settlers are at Pinchbeck church on Tuesday, May 1 (7pm). Tickets £10 on the door including a glass of wine and preview of the flower festival.

○ Also, the same night, at the Mason’s Arms, South St, Bourne, is the Masons Folk and Acoustic Club (8pm). For further details contact Dean on 01778 570115.

○ On Thursday, May 3, is 600 Whiskies Unplugged - Acoustic Music – (8.15pm) - upstairs in the Stable Bar, George Hotel, 20 High St, Leadenham. Ring 07835 711709 for further information.

○ Finally, on Friday May 4, there is the First Fridays Folk singaround (8pm) at the Wishing Well, Main St, Dyke, Bourne. Telephone 01778 570115 for details.

