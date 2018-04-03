ALBUM REVIEW: More a wild Saturday night than a gentle Sunday afternoon

Have your say

Taking Chances - Black Water County: Out now

Black Water County are a six piece folk/punk band from Bournemouth and ‘Taking Chances’ is their debut album.

The band formed with singer Tim Harris, guitarist Brad Hutchings-Clarke, Andy L Smooth on drums, Gavin Coles on banjo and Shan Byrom on tin whistle.

Later on, Russ Scagell added to the group’s sound on the fiddle.

Black Water County have appeared on the same bill as Less Than Jake, The Rumjacks and The Dreadnought, as well as performing at multiple festivals.

The album kicks off with ‘Start Something New’ which sets the tone for the frenzied and relentless compilation that follows.

‘Rambling Johnny’ and ‘No Regrets’ hit you hard with the brass section and the album becomes more and more rocky.

‘Memories from Another Life’ and ‘Seeing is Believing’ are the most gentle tracks on the album for those who are into a less riotous folk scene.

‘Taking Chances’ is not a gentle Sunday afternoon; it is definitely a wild Saturday night so be prepared to get up and dance.

They are currently touring the UK with their renowned lively and energetic shows.

Reviewed by Holly Barrett