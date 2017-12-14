ALBUM REVIEW: Lots going on in this album and it’s not for everyone

WEAVES: WIDE OPEN - Out now

Canadian indie band Weaves are a quirky group and singer, Jasmyn Burke, has a unique voice.

Her vocals are carefree in a classic indie vibe and the music has that distinct ‘hi-lo fidelity’ sound.

The band was formed in 2012 by Burke and guitarist Morgan Waters, who apparently first met in a bar and began recording demo songs based on files of song ideas that Burke had recorded on her iPhone.

Wide Open has been described as a more ambitious sound for the band as they tackle controversial and deeper themes in their music.

Their debut LP was short-listed for the Canadian Polaris Prize and lauded for its ‘exuberant approach’ to guitar pop.

For me, there’s too much going on in their current album and too much ‘noise’.

Burke’s vocals get a bit whiney after a while.

But that’s just my opinion. If you were into bands like Elastica, Sleeper, Echobelly or Suede, you might like this band. I like a bit of indie music and I didn’t mind the track Law and Panda, but the rest of this album wasn’t for me.

Be aware there are adult themes and strong language on some of the tracks.

Reviewed by Zoe Myall