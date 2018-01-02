ALBUM REVIEW: Little promise of any cheery beats here

Neil Young and The Promise Of The Real - The Visitor: Out Now

Neil Young’s new album takes you to a dark and moody place - leaving me thinking ‘cheer up Neil.’

Entitled ‘The Visitor,’ the album sees Mr Young team up with California band Promise Of The Real who he has recorded with previously.

It starts with the track ‘Already Great’ and the lyrics: ‘I’m a Canadian by the way and I love the USA,’ keeping in with the ethos of ‘The Visitor’.

In the refrain he sings ‘Already great, you’re already great. You’re in the promise land, the helping hand. No wall. No hate. No fascist USA’. Before chanting ‘Whose Street? Our Street.”

This is an album where controversial themes are explored and Neil describes it as his most diverse album since ‘The Harvest’ in 1972.

He said that when he entered the studio to record the album ‘there were a lot of images and feelings careening around his soul’.

He felt America was heading in a direction he had never seen - even though up until then he thought he’d seen it all.

So he explores plenty in his music but the sound is decidedly quite downbeat.

I just do wish he’d cheer up.

Reviewed by Zoe Myall