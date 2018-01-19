ALBUM REVIEW: Like a school marching band gone rogue

Have your say

Semicircle - The Go! Team: Out Now

The Go! Team describe themselves as ‘cheerleaders for a better world’.

This album kicks off with the riotous, colourful soul belter ‘Mayday’, luring you in with its arresting morse code synth line and addictive drum beat.

The Go! Team is the brainchild of Brighton-based ‘melody obsessive’ Ian Parton.

Since its inception, the band’s membership has never been exclusive and has included everyone on its squad sheet from Deerhoof to Chuck D, to a legion of undiscovered Soundcloud singers.

Unlike the group’s previous album (2015’s The Scene Between) - essentially a solo project following the dissolution of the previous Go! Team lineup - Ian began work on this, their fifth album.

It includes Simone Odaraline on drums, Angela ‘Maki’ Won-Yin Mak on vocals and original team members Sam Dook (guitar) and rapper Ninja.

The album is by no means what you’d call mainstream.

That’s not surprising when Ian says the idea behind the music is ‘a school marching band gone rogue, chucking away their sheet music to blast out northern soul stompers of Japanese indie-pop swooners or old-school hip-hop jams.’

It’s different - but I like it.

Reviewed by Zoe Myall