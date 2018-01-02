ALBUM REVIEW: ‘Eight’ looks set to pave the way for great things

Have your say

White Room - Eight: Limited copies available via Deltasonic

Five piece band White Room bring with them elements of the Happy Mondays, Charlatans and a smattering of ‘punk’.

The Brighton-bred band recently released their debut EP Eight which opens with the thumping drumbeat of track ‘The Blue’ and jangly guitars.

The group is building on its rapidly growing reputation for enthralling live performances after joining Paul Weller on tour in spring 2017.

They followed this with a successful summer of festivals including Reading and Kendal Calling.

In August 2017, they were signed to legendary Liverpool label Deltasonic which names The Coral and The Zutons among its artists.

The tracks on the EP, which includes ‘Cable Built Dreamland’ and ‘Twisted Celebration’, showcase what is sure to be the band’s trademark sound of ‘psychedelia’ and raucous distortion.

In November the band performed their debut headline tour promoting the complete eight tracks on the EP.

Their songs are said to be inspired by the current social and political climate of the world, and the number 8 itself which signifies infinity.

Something tells me this band is going to do pretty well.

Reviewed by Zoe Myall