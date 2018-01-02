ALBUM REVIEW: Bursts out of the speakers like a ray of sunshine

Weezer - Pacific Daydream: Out Now

Weezer became popular on the worldwide music scene in the ‘90s with tracks ‘Buddy Holly,’ ‘Undone - the Sweater Song’ and ‘Say It Ain’t So.’

You may remember the song ‘Buddy Holly’ because of the distinctive video.

It linked footage from the TV series Happy Days with Weezer performing live at the original Arnold’s Drive-In diner.

‘Pacific Daydream’ is their eleventh album and it bursts out of the speakers like a ray of sunshine.

The first track ‘Mexican Fender’ opens with an arresting guitar riff and sunny vocals, with vibes that take you back to the ‘90s. (Think of bands like Wheatus and Sum 41).

Their distinctive sound is the sort that would not be out of place on the soundtrack to classic teen movies like Clueless or Ten Things I Hate About You.

The bright and breezy feel to the album conjures up images of being on the beach. Close your eyes on the second track ‘Beach Boys’ and you could be in California.

‘Feels like Summer’, was a stand out track for me. It takes Rivers Cuomo’s vocals to new heights with its soaring chorus.

All in all, this is an enjoyable album that will brighten up the winter nights.

Reviewed by Zoe Myall