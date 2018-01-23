ALBUM REVIEW: Animation, wit and humour from The Wombats

Have your say

Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life - The Wombats: Out February 9

The Wombats are back with their fourth studio album - and it’s great fun.

The unusually-titled second track ‘Lemon to a Knife Fight’ premiered as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1.

It’s a catchy tune, delivered with the band’s signature animation and wit.

The three-piece group ride on a wave of indie rock and pop, post-punk and new wave.

Each track has its own sense of humour, kicking off with the upbeat ‘Cheetah Tongue’, and ending with the song ‘I Don’t Know Why I Like You But I Do.’

The latter includes random lyrics such as talking about ‘firing a cannon from a canoe.’ (Which is an actual expression when talking about the laws of physics - I Googled it!).

The band consists of frontman Matthew ‘Murph’ Murphy, drummer Dan Haggis and bassist Tord Overland Knudsen.

Speaking about this album, Murph said: “I wanted to make an album that had more swagger, was a bit more laid back, something that wasn’t punching you in the face every time you listen to it.

“On every level, musically and interpersonally we’re closer.” And it works.

Reviewed by Zoe Myall