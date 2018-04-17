ALBUM REVIEW: A raw, heartfelt offering from singer Bryde

Like an Island - Bryde. Out April 20

If you haven’t yet discovered the music of Welsh singer/songwriter Bryde then she is definitely one to watch.

Formerly one half of folk/indie band Paper Aeroplanes, she has gone solo.

Her music is clearly in the vein of rock/indie songstress PJ Harvey, with deep, meaningful lyrics and music that tells us a story.

Bryde (real name Sarah Howells) set up her own label Seahorse Music to publish records by like-minded women to help make them more visible in a male-dominated industry.

Her solo debut LP Like An Island is not music to put on to dance around too.

Instead, it’s music to drift away to with its raw guitar and heartfelt vocals.

It opens with the lead single To Be Brave, which Bryde says was written as “kind of a soft squeeze of the hand to many friends who, like me, have been through many a dark period and put on a brave face and just got on with it.

“It’s a comment about how we all live out certain episodes of our lives in such a public setting these days that I feel we almost edit them to appear flawless, nothing but smiles.”

Other stand out tracks on the LP are the roaring ‘Peace’ and the driven ‘Desire’.

Reviewed by Zoe Myall