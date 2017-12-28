Adventures of the East come to the Deepings

Have your say

The Deepings Methodist Church will be staging their own version of the magical story of ‘Aladdin, Adventures in the East’ from January 11.

The cast is made up of members of the church in Deeping St James who have been busy with rehearsals.

Performances are Thursday, January 11, at 7.30pm and Saturday, January 13, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm (there are no performances on Friday).

Tickets cost £7 for adults, £5 for children and £20 for a family ticket.

They can either be bought on the door or by calling Hazel Batstone on 01778 346157.

