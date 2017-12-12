Act II’s ‘Revue’ of 2017

Have your say

It’s been an eventful year in news both nationally, locally and globally and that’s given Act II plenty of material for this year’s ‘Revue’ show.

Each year, the team performs a theatrical, and satirical look back on events. And Trump’s election, Brexit and more has given them plenty to work with.

The show is on at Spalding’s Ayscoughfee Hall Museum at 7pm tomorrow (Wednesday, December 13) and Thursday. Performances are also at 7pm and 9pm both Friday and Saturday (December 15 and 16).

It’s directed by Charlotte and Karl Gernert and performed by four adult actors, including Karl.

He appears alongside James Girard, Dominique Spinks and Penelope Harrall.

Karl said: “We are having to re-write the script almost daily as the news is going at such a fast pace and without giving too much away we have collected plenty of material!

“It’s not for the easily offended. There are some obvious targets to send up this year.”

The show is high energy, and includes some musical elements.

There is strong language and adult themes throughout.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased from the museum on 01775 764555 or on the door.

