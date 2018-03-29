A Wonderland at Baytree Theatre

There’s a chance to join the White Rabbit, the Jabberwocky and Mad Hatter at the Baytree Theatre at Weston this Easter until Sunday, April 8.

Tickets for the theatre show, which brings the classic Lewis Carroll book Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass to life cost from £6.

After the 3.30pm shows you can also join the characters in the Baytree Cafe for an Alice Tea Party (at 4.30pm).

The tea party must be booked in advance as tickets are limited and includes a platter for four people at £20.

Also at the theatre this Easter is the chance to take part in a circus theatre workshop on Wednesday, April 11, followed by Rollo’s Circus Show on Thursday, April 12.

For more details on any of the events or the theatre show and to book go to www.baytreetheatre.co.uk

You can also call the theatre on 01775 680760.

SEE ALSO:

SPECIAL FEATURE: The magic behind the making of the theatre at Baytree

MONTHLY COLUMN: Take a Walk on the Wild Side