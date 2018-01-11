Talented team will deserve the chance if promotion becomes possible

Player-coach Dave Maudsley believes his talented Bourne Rugby Club charges will deserve the opportunity of promotion if it arises.

The Milking Nook Drove outfit cemented second spot in Midlands 4 East (South) with a 30-8 home success over Wellingborough Old Grammarians on Saturday.

They travel to Aylestone St James this weekend with a nine-point cushion over their closest challengers Brackley.

Maudsley’s men are also just three points off league leaders St Neots who they meet in a potential title decider at the end of March.

He said: “There’s a long way to go yet and plenty of rugby to be played.

“Personally I have mixed feelings about it but there’s a lot of talented young lads in the side who deserve the chance if it’s there.

“We’ll only ever take one game at a time though so our next job is Aylestone away. If we continue playing well and winning then I guess promotion might become more of a reality and if it did it would of course be a big thing for the club and everyone involved in it.”

Maudsley was thrilled with his side’s display on Saturday as they fended off a late rally from Wellingborough to record their seventh win from nine outings.

One of Bourne’s two defeats had come earlier in the season when they went down to a 32-9 defeat so Maudsley was delighted to gain revenge against the Old Grammarians.

He continued: “It was a fantastic result for the lads.

“We felt we let ourselves down at their place and wanted to prove a point.

“Although Wellingborough are a good side and put in a solid performance, we felt we had a stronger side out than last time and were confident we wouldn’t make the same mistakes.

“We know we have guys that can score tries but the last ten minutes meant more to me than anything – the determination to make so many hits and keep their lads out was incredible.”

Captain Tom Dixon, playing at number eight, and flanker Sion Williams were nominated joint men of the match by the Wellingborough side.

Dixon said: “It was another good performance from the lads.

“We had a strong side available and everybody put in a shift – as well as having so many good players in the starting line-up it’s great that we can make use of good players off the bench.”

Williams added: “The lads are really enjoying their rugby at the moment.

“There’s a great feeling among the side and training and socialising together is helping build a team spirit which we’re taking into games.

“No games are easy but when you’re up against it and you look round and see your mates you find the extra energy that sometimes lifts your game.”