STRONGMAN: Geoff earns place in hall of fame

Geoff Capes feels honoured to take a place in the World’s Strongest Man hall of fame.

The Holbeach legend was officially recognised for his efforts at Europe’s Strongest Man in Leeds on Saturday.

Capes hopes to complete the double by earning a place in the England Athletics hall of fame.

He said: “It was great to have the trophy presented by my old adversary Bill Kazmaier from Alabama who I haven’t seen for 30 years.

“I won the world strongman title twice and all my old mates were there.

“It has been a long time coming but it was nice to be rewarded.

“It was phenomenal to see around 12,000 people there at the weekend.

“My coach Stuart Storey has been inducted into the athletics hall of fame and he deserves it.

“The campaign is ongoing to get me in there as well. I’d love to get the full package.”

Capes competed at three Olympic Games, won two Commonwealth Games titles and two European indoor shot put championships.

He is Great Britain’s most capped male athlete ever, having worn the international vest 67 times.

Europe’s Strongest Man will be televised later in the year on Channel 5.