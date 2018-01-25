RUGBY UNION: Tough test at the top team for Spalding

Spalding coach George Reid is determined to see his side avoid a downward spiral after their four-game winning run ended against bogey team Kesteven.

But Town’s resolve will come under the severest of tests when they make the trip to runaway leaders Long Eaton on Saturday having suffered a second-half starvation of ball at Memorial Field.

We spent too long in our own half and when we did get the ball, it was almost like watching us play panic rugby which was disappointing. George Reid

A narrow half-time lead quickly evaporated against their opponents from Grantham who now have a 4-0 record against Spalding over the last two seasons.

Reid said: “It certainly was a game of two halves with a lack of possession in the second half costing us.

“We spent too long in our own half and when we did get the ball, it was almost like watching us play panic rugby which was disappointing.

“In the first half, we went down to 13 men but only let in seven points which showed the mettle of our players.

“But in the second half, we were unable to capitalise on anything we’re capable of and hopefully we’ll be able to put that right in training tonight.”

Spalding could do worse than to find a bit of revenge spirit by recreating their heroic 2013-14 season when they not only did the double over Kesteven by a combined points total of 50-18, but won promotion to the heights of Midlands One East.

However, runaway leaders Long Eaton have only lost once in 14 games all season after a shock home defeat to Birstall last November.

Reid said: “Long Eaton away is going to be a tough game for us.

“But we’ve got to bring ourselves up to where we were when we won at Grimsby two weeks ago and Birstall last month, two teams that are hard to win away at.”

RUGBY UNION: Spalding miss out on derby honours