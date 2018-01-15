RUGBY UNION: Six unbeaten for Deepings with shutout on derby day

Momentum is building behind Deepings’ season after they turned their much-anticipated derby into a procession.

Another brace of tries from vice-captain Phil Trotman - following up his pair against Stamford College Old Boys last week - were added to with touchdowns from Gareth Silverwood, Guy Cunningham and full-back Aram Jones.

But it was in the forward division where the match was won as hooker Kirk Green, locks Dan O’Connell and Peter Bradley and flanker Lewis Cannell shut down Thorney’s threat from their strong pack.

Trotman said: “To play two games and score 71 points without conceding any is nice and things are looking really good.

“All the senior players are stepping up and the ones coming in are doing really well.

“Our defence isn’t feeling any pressure as we have Kirk and Gareth who are there every week to push opposition packs round.

“Thorney are always good in the pack because they have some big lads so we knew it was going to be difficult around the breakdown area.

“We got good ball and made full use of it which led to a great, one-sided performance again from us.”

Deepings now have a two-week break before welcoming Wellingborough Old Grammarians to Linchfield Road on January 27.

But promotion could be a tall order for the Green Machine after their slow start to the season which saw them lose to league leaders St Neots, Welingborough and Stamford College.

Trotman said: “When we look back on the games at the start of the season, it’s frustrating because if we’d have won them, the table would look a lot different now.

“But there are still six games to go, starting with Wellingborough OGs in a fortnight and we’re expecting to put on a good performance.

“Promotion was what we set ourselves out for at the start of the season, but there’s quite a points gap between ourselves and Bourne now.

“So we’ll see what we can do and while we expect to get third, if second place comes then it comes.”

DEEPINGS: Osborne, Green, Silverwood, O’Connell, Bradley Cannell, Charity, Trotman; Cunningham, Owen, Thompson, Pound, Broome, Kenton, Jones. Subs: Towers, Wilson, Meikle.

TRIES: Trotman (2), Silverwood, Cunningham, Jones.

CONVERSIONS: Owen (2).

STAR MAN: Broome - slotted comfortably at centre to keep Deepings ticking over.